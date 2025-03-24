{Kurukshetra firing incident} FIR lodged against unknown men for attempt to murder, say cops

A day after two men were injured including one in a firing incident at a religious event (Mahayagya) in Kurukshetra, the cops have registered an FIR against unknown men under charges of attempt to murder. On Saturday, a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organised at Keshav Park by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut, allegedly opened fire at a 16-year-old boy, who had come to Kurukshetra from Lucknow to take part in the event. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking to HT, SP Varun Singla said that the case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the injured boy against unknown accused at Krishna Gate police station.

He said that an investigation was launched, and the accused were identified during the probe They have been absconding after several police teams set out to search for them.

The boy said the guard opened fire at him when he, along with other members of the brahmin community, raised objection over the quality of food being served to them.

Another person named Prince Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, was injured after unknown persons pelted stones at him. Reportedly, around 20 persons sustained minor injuries.

Following the incident, the members of the community held demonstrations outside Keshav Park and blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road. The protesters were later pacified by the local police.