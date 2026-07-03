Kurukshetra: Miri Piri hospital staff suspend OPD services over ‘3-month salary delays’

Health and other staff members of the Miri Piri Hospital in Shahbad of Kurukshetra on Friday began an indefinite strike, demanding their pending salaries for the last three months. The employees gathered at the main gate of the hospital and raised slogans under the banner of Miri Piri Karamchari Sangharsh Samiti. (HT Photo for representation)

The employees gathered at the main gate of the hospital and raised slogans under the banner of “Miri Piri Karamchari Sangharsh Samiti”.

The staffers, who have earlier protested through mass leaves and dharna, said that the dispute between the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has impacted the hospital’s operations where over 500 patients visit daily.

They said that there is still no clarity who will run the hospital and since there are no salaries, they are unable to manage their household spendings. Officials said that emergency, gynae and other essential services will continue, but the staff will not attend the patients at the OPDs.

Speaking to reporters, Sukhminder Singh, secretary of Miri Piri Trust, said that earlier, the HSGMC was eager to take over the possession, but due to their internal conflicts and the requirement of budget for the hospital, they didn’t turn up.

“SGPC had been managing the hospital, but after the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order in favour of the HSGMC, the Haryana committee must have taken over, but they have not yet,” he added.

On the other hand, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said that they have not taken possession yet and the hospital was still being managed by the trust, headed by SGPC president; hence, it should continue to provide funds.