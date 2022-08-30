Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Kurukshetra University (KU) have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Kurukshetra University (KU) have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university.
Brajesh Sawhney, Director of Public Relations of Kurukshetra University, said that the letter was signed between Sanjeev Sharma, registrar of the university, and Bishow Parajuli, representative and country director, WFP in India, in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva.
Under the partnership, the two will work on enhancing gender equality and women empowerment through gender mainstreaming around intra-household access to food, improved nutrition, and social and financial inclusion, climate resilience, adaptation, and resilience building, and enhancing the nutritional effectiveness of the government’s food-based safety nets by increasing knowledge and demand for diverse, nutritious, and fortified foods.
“As part of the partnership, the WFP will also offer internship opportunities to students from KU, conduct workshops, learning and sharing events, provide funding support for research on areas of concern and provide global linkages,” said Sawhney.
Parajuli said, “We recognise the significance of this collaboration from the point of view of the strategic contribution that institutions of higher learning make on strengthening scholarship and policy influencing to address some of the most pressing challenges, like climate change impact, gender and inclusion, around hunger and food security.”
In his address vice-chancellor Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics