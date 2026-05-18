Kurukshetra University to get chair in Maharana Pratap’s name: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that a study centre and a chair in the name of Maharana Pratap will be established at Kurukshetra University, while the name of the Government Women’s College at Baragadh of Shahzadpur will be changed to Maharani Padmavati Government College. Saini said that Maharana Pratap was a great warrior that merely taking his name fills every heart with a wave of patriotism (HT Photo)

These announcements were made during a state-level function at Shahzadpur in Ambala under the “sant-mahapurush samman evam vichar prasar yojana” on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

On the occasion, Saini also announced ₹5 crore for various development works in the Naraingarh assembly constituency, ₹31 lakh for the construction of the Rajput hostel and construction of a pucca drain in Shahzadpur.

Earlier, the CM also unveiled a renovated statue of Maharana Pratap. Governor of Mizoram, General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), also attended the function.

Saini said that Maharana Pratap was a great warrior that merely taking his name fills every heart with a wave of patriotism. He said Maharana Pratap was born in the Rajput community at a time when Indian society was overshadowed by injustice and oppression and efforts were being made to destroy our glorious culture and hurt religious sentiments.

Mizoram governor said that the life of Maharana Pratap should be an inspiration for every Indian. “We should learn from his life that we should never forget our heritage, culture and religion. Maharana Pratap’s style of warfare, through which he defeated the Mughals, was later adopted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…just as Maharana Pratap never forgot his duty and dharma despite hardships, we too should learn to struggle and fight against difficulties. To take Haryana forward, we should draw inspiration from his life,” General Singh said.