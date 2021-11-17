Kurukshetra University to resume physical classes from Nov 22

After a gap of one-and-a-half year, Kurukshetra University has decided to resume physical classes from November 22.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on November 15, under the chairmanship of the vice-chancellor with dean student welfare and the chief wardens for boys and girls hostels.

As per minutes of the meeting, the varsity will open for physical classes for first semester students from November 22 while online classes of the first semester students will continue till November 20.

Only the students who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 vaccine by at least one dose will be allowed to attend the physical classes. The decision to resume classes for students of other semesters has not been taken yet.

As per the university management, hostel allotment process for students of first semester will start from November 16 and students can register for hostel accommodation on the university portal.

The hostel facility will only be provided to students who have been fully vaccinated.

Theory classes for students of third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester students will continue in online mode until further notice. The campus is already open for those subjects where practical, training or field work is involved.

Strict directions have been issued to all teaching and non-teaching employees of the university to get fully vaccinated as per the directions issued by the Haryana government. Chairpersons, directors and wardens should complete preparations for reopening the campus for physical classes as per standard operating procedure.

Physical classes were suspended after the first lockdown but later, the university opened for practicals and submission of project reports for shorter periods, twice.

Brajesh Sawhney, director public relations of the university, said the decision to resume physical classes for first semester students was taken following government orders.

Meanwhile, officials said the final decision regarding exams beginning from the first week of December has not been taken yet and there is a strong possibility that the exams will be conducted online.

In the Mahamari alert-Surakshit Haryana notification on November 13 of the Haryana government, fully residential universities in state were directed to plan reopening campus for physical classes as per their respective semester schedules after adopting SOPs.