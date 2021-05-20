Labour shortage looms over paddy transplantation this year again

Farmers in Punjab are staring at a severe shortage of labour for transplantation of paddy amid the Covid-19 lockdown that has forced thousands of migrant workers to return to their native states, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The same trend was witnessed last year when restrictions were imposed for the first time in the wake of the pandemic.

Since the majority of paddy growers opt for transplantation of paddy, the conventional and labour-intensive method of sowing of the crop in Punjab, they need lots of manpower besides water for irrigation.

Though local workers are roped in for the task, they alone are not enough to fulfill the required need. Paddy transplantation is expected to begin in the first week of June.

Tajinderpal Singh, a farmer from Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran district, said, “the cost of labour will go high this time again due to shortage. Last year, many farmers opted for the direct seeding of rice (DSR), a less labour-intensive method, but experience of many was not good. Therefore, such farmers are in a dilemma over other methods of sowing.”

“The situation will be clear once paddy transplantation starts. But there is a strong apprehension among farmers that they will have to face the same situation and bear losses,” said Sandeep Singh Randhawa, a progressive farmer from Talwandi Lal Singh village of Gurdaspur district.

Randhawa, who is also director of Punjab State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation (Markfed), added, “The farmers have a reason to worry about. First, the railways has increased train fares. Now, travelling from UP and Bihar to Punjab will be costlier for migrant labourers. If they hire buses, they will have to pay extra in the pandemic situation. Second, they will have to complete Covid-related formalities. So, they are least likely to come to Punjab for paddy transplantation.”

“Because of labour shortage, the state government is giving power supply to farmers from May 25 for the DSR technique of sowing which has started in our area,” said Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, another farmer from Gurdaspur district.

Kuljit Singh Saini, chief agriculture officer of Amritsar and Tarn Taran, said the situation is not so grim for paddy growers. “Machines have already reduced dependence on the labour for sowing paddy”, he added.