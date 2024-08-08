Labourer booked for raping 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The Khanna police booked a man for raping a 14-year-old ailing girl after barging into the room. The victim was alone at their rented accommodation. The girl had come to Khanna a week ago from Bihar with her parents. The Khanna police booked a man for raping a 14-year-old ailing girl after barging into the room. (HT File)

The City Khanna Police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused identified as Ranjit Pandit. The accused is a labourer.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that his daughter was not well. He advised her to take a rest in their rented accommodation and leave for work. In the evening, when he returned, he was shocked to see her crying. On being asked, the girl narrated the whole incident to him. The victim stated that the accused barged into the room and raped her.

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.