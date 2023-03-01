Labourer held for raping minor step-daughter in Ludhiana

The local police on Wednesday arrested a labourer for allegedly repeatedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter. Police had registered a case against the accused on Tuesday on the complaint by the victim’s mother, who had married the accused around over 12 years ago. (Getty images)

It was her second marriage with him and her daughter was born from her previous marriage.

She said that on the intervening night of February 27 and 28, she woke up at around 1.30 am and found her husband missing from the room. She said that when she called her husband, he came out from the adjoining room followed by her daughter.

She said that her daughter told her that the accused forcibly covered her mouth with his hand and took her to the other room, where they kept their cycles.

She said that her daughter also told her that in May 2022, the accused had barged into her room at 2 pm in the night, and she was raped by him. They live in a rented accommodation in Mundian Kalan village, she added.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said that the accused, aged between 30 to 35 years, has four children and works as a labourer.

She said that a case under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 and 10 (aggravated sexual assault by accused on minor) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

33-year-old arrested for raping minor

A 33-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after befriending her on social media. He also allegedly blackmailed her after recording her objectionable videos.

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Sharma of Rajpura.

A case was registered on a complaint by the victim’s father, who stated that her daughter came in contact with the accused through a social media website.

The accused took her daughter from her home on September 15 in 2022 and raped her. He also recorded the victim’s videos and blackmailed her.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the the Indian Penal code and 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Division no 3 police station.