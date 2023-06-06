Speeding Audi runs over man in Ambala hit-and-run

A speeding Audi SUV mowed down a labourer near Mohra village in Ambala Cantonment on National Highway-44 on Sunday night. The deceased, Nitish Kumar, worked at a factory in Ambala. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar, a native of Tetarpur village in Bihar’s Samastipur district. In his 30s, Kumar was working as a labourer at a factory here, police said.

His brother Anjesh told the police that they were waiting on the roadside to hail an auto-rickshaw for Ambala Cantonment around 7 pm, when a speeding Audi SUV coming from Shahabad rammed into his brother and dragged him under the car for some distance, killing him on the spot.

The driver of the Chandigarh-registered SUV (CH01-AR-4440) stopped for a while, but then sped away, Anjesh said.

Locals informed the police, who took the body to the hospital and lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Parao police station against the unidentified car driver.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said, “An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The driver will be identified and arrested soon.”