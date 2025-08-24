‘Lack of cleanliness’: Ludhiana civic body suspends sanitary supervisor

The municipal corporation (MC) suspended a sanitary supervisor and issued show-cause notices to a chief sanitary inspector (CSI) and lambardar over “lack of cleanliness”, officials said on Saturday. The action has been taken after lack of cleanliness was witnessed in their respective areas during inspection, officials said. Sanitary supervisor Vijay Chauhan has been suspended over lack of cleanliness in the area allocated to him on Chandigarh road (HT file)

Sanitary supervisor Vijay Chauhan has been suspended over lack of cleanliness in the area allocated to him on Chandigarh road (Veer palace to Fortis hospital). The show-cause notice has been issued to chief sanitary inspector Surinder Dogra and lambardar Pramod Kumar over lack of cleanliness on the road leading to civil surgeon office from Dandi Swami Chowk (old DMC hospital road). The inspections in their respective areas were conducted on Friday.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said directions have been issued to the officials and employees of health branch to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas. As these employees failed to perform their duties, action has been taken against them, he said.

Dachalwal further stated that inspections were being conducted across the city on a regular basis and if any employee/official fails to perform their duties to ensure cleanliness, they will face the music.

In July, a sweeper was suspended over his failure to stop open dumping of garbage and ensure cleanliness on 100-feet road that falls under the MC’s Zone B.

Dachalwal has appealed to residents to stop dumping waste in the open and support the authorities in keeping the city clean.