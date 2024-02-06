 Lack of jobs: AAP to organise protest at CM house in Karnal on February 7 - Hindustan Times
Lack of jobs: AAP to organise protest at CM house in Karnal on February 7

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 06, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday, will protest at the chief minister’s residence in Karnal against lack of jobs for the youth in the state, said unit’s senior vice-president Anurag Dhandha.

He informed about the protest during a press conference in Karnal on Monday.

“On January 6, 2023, the CM had announced to give 50,000 jobs. I would urge him to issue a list of at least 1,000 jobs given to the youth, we will step back. But even if at least 1,000 jobs have not been given, then youth will ask questions. There are over 2 lakh vacancies, 40 paper leaks and appointments are being cancelled. Enough is enough,” Dhanda said.

He further said the party workers will protest outside his Karnal residence in Prem Nagar.

On senior leaders like Nirmal Singh, Chitra Sarwara and Ashok Tanwar leaving, he said, “The way to change the system is full of challenges and many would back out. This happened in Punjab too and now people of Haryana have also decided to vote for us.”

