Lack of statehood no excuse for not taking up devp works, says Sinha, Omar retorts

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said statehood will be granted at an appropriate time and that couldn’t be an excuse for not taking up welfare projects as the UT government has full powers. J&K LG Manoj Sinha (File)

Sinha, while addressing on UT Diwas celebrations said that there can’t be an excuse that work could be done only after statehood is granted. “All the powers lie with the government. They should use their powers to work for people,” Sinha said without naming the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Lieutenant governor also paid tributes to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee are being fulfilled by the all-round development of J&K,” Sinha further said. “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured on statehood and made it clear that delimitation first, then assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time,”

On termination of government employees involved in terror activities, the LG said that this process will continue till we completely wipe out the terror ecosystem from the governance system. “The people stand united against the elements trying to disrupt the development process,” he said, adding that attempts are being made to stall the speed of development and people must be united to see that development process continues unabated.

Sinha asked the public representatives and government officials to discharge their shared duties to ensuring peace, harmony and maintaining the momentum of J&K’s remarkable growth journey. “Since 2019, the aspirations of J&K are linked to the aspirations of the country. We must work with dedication to transform our unity into widespread prosperity. This path will be guided by the vision of the 4 Ps: Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First,” he said.

Lt governor said that an aspirational J&K UT was born on October, 31, 2019 and People’s dream of peace and progress was fulfilled within a short span of time. “The historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors. All forms of discrimination were eliminated and social justice and equality were established,” LG said.

We know how to work: Omar