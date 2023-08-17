Ladakh BJP unit expels vice-president Nazir Ahmed

The Ladakh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled its vice-president Nazir Ahmed from his post and primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

BJP Ladakh unit vice-president Nazir Ahmed has been relieved from his post and primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

A circular issued by Ladakh BJP president Phunchok Stanzin on Wednesday announced the decision of the executive members during a meeting chaired by Stanzin.

“Nazir Ahmed was given ample time to clarify his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a Buddhist girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed. The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh as it jeopardizes communal harmony and unity among the people of this region,” read the circular.

As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Nazir of his responsibilities as state vice-president and revoke his primary membership of the party, it added.

Nazir Ahmed said, “I am one of the founding members of the BJP in Ladakh. I, along with Thupstan Chhewang, Tsering Dorje, Sonam Dawa and others, worked together and raised BJP but today I am shocked to see that I was expelled suddenly”.

“My son went against us and married the girl. I didn’t do anything wrong. Party asked me to search for them and accordingly, I went to Srinagar, sought his whereabouts from his friends and had plans to go to Delhi,” Ahmed added.

He said that he had sought more time from the party to trace his son but party expelled him in the meantime.

“I remained a loyal worker of the party. This is grave injustice with me. My son should be held responsible for what he did. I am really disappointed by the decision. My wife is also not happy with this marriage. I will convey my grievance to the party high command,” he said.

