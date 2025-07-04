Search
Ladakh chief secy reviews arrangements for upcoming visit of Dalai Lama

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The meeting focused primarily on ensuring foolproof security and logistical preparedness for his visit

Chief secretary of the union territory of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, on Thursday, chaired a preparatory meeting at the in Leh to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of his holiness the Dalai Lama in Ladakh.

The Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh on July 12 for over a month. (HT Photo)
The Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh on July 12 for over a month. The meeting focused primarily on ensuring foolproof security and logistical preparedness for his visit.

Kotwal emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all concerned departments to ensure a smooth and secure event.

During the meeting, key points discussed included the provision of Z+ security cover, deployment of a dedicated medical aid team at the venue and meticulous crowd management strategies.

The chief secretary gave special directives for the finalisation of the movement plan and the minute-to-minute programme of His Holiness, underscoring the importance of precision and coordination.

Additionally, he also instructed the SSP security to clarify and finalise the vehicle arrangements.

The chief secretary urged all departments to work in close coordination and adhere to the highest standards of protocol and safety.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary Sanjeev Khirwar; administrative secretary, tourism and culture, Vikram Singh Malik; administrative secretary, PWD/PHE, Micheal D’ Souza; Leh deputy commissioner Romil Singh Donk; Leh senior superintendent of police Shruti Arora; SSP Traffic; SSP, security; director, health and service; director, urban local bodies; and other officials from the respective departments.

