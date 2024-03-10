Ladakh statehood demand: Wangchuk flays media for ‘lack of coverage’

Following failed talks between the Bharatiya Janata party government at the centre and a sub-committee of the leaders from Ladakh, environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk slammed the media, especially TV channels, for what he claimed was “zero coverage” of Ladakh’s issues. Wangchuk is on the fourth day of his fast-unto-death over Ladakh’s demands, including statehood and protection under the sixth schedule. Sonam Wangchuk (HT File)

In a video posted on micro-blogging platform X from Martyr’s Memorial Park, he said, “Today is the fourth day of my fast under open skies with temperature plummeting to minus 16 and we are observing fast under such hostile weather. However, I am surprised over complete silence being maintained by mainstream media (news channels) of India, which has not mentioned anything about the ongoing upheavals in Ladakh.”

The people of Ladakh have been demanding safeguards to Ladakh under sixth schedule of the Constitution and statehood from the Centre. Fresh round of talks between the Centre and a sub-committee of the leaders from Ladakh were recently held with no breakthrough.

“One Seema Haider comes from across the border and hogs media glare for hours together but there is zero discussion about Ladakh, a border region between China and Pakistan,” Wangchuk lamented in the post.

He went on to claim that the morale of soldiers from Ladakh Scouts, Sikh Regiment and Gurkha Regiment was down because of the “mishandling of the issues”.

“Today, I feel that our soldiers here on this border are in a very weak situation . Ladakh Scouts, Sikh regiment and Gurka regiment were considered great warriors but their morale today is down because Ladakh has not been given its due share..the people of Ladakh are being denied democracy and safeguards (under 6th schedule), situation in Punjab and Agniveer scheme, which has compelled the Gurkhas to look up to China for recruitment into their army,” he said.

“Under such circumstance, there is no discussion by mainstream media in the country. I request all to share this video and ask these Indian media channels to shoulder their duties—the fourth pillar of democracy.I don’t how they go to sleep in the night and how they live with such double standards,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, there was a shutdown on Leh to push for the demands.