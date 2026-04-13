Ludhiana: Ladhowal murder result of verbal altercation, say police

The accused, who has been arrested for killing his 19-year-old friend Amit Kumar of Talwandi Kalan, has revealed that he bludgeoned him to death with stones following a verbal spat on March 28, police said on Sunday. Accused Anoop Singh said they both were under the influence of liquor at that time, cops said.

Anoop Singh has been arrested for the murder of his 19-year-old friend Amit Kumar, say police. (HT File)

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Anoop fled after the crime. He was arrested later. Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer of Ladhowal police station, said that during the questioning, the accused informed that he and Amit Kumar were consuming liquor at an abandoned place near Ladhowal toll barrier on March 28. Officials said that according to Anoop, “They indulged in a spat in an inebriated condition. Amit hurled abuses at him and held him from collar, drawing retaliation. Anoop pushed Amit who fell down on the ground and his head hit a stone. After Amit lost his consciousness, Anoop bludgeoned him to death with stones and fled. The body was found in a pool of blood on March 29. On April 6, police registered a murder case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Anoop after the postmortem report confirmed the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the SHO added that according to the victim’s kin, Amit had left the house with his friends. The body was discovered the next day around 3 pm near the toll plaza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the SHO added that according to the victim’s kin, Amit had left the house with his friends. The body was discovered the next day around 3 pm near the toll plaza. {{/usCountry}}

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