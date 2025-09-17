Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Women to furnish exhaustive family details, liveness detection every month

Women applying for the monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a social security scheme slated for a September 25 launch, will have to furnish exhaustive personal and family information including details of income, bank accounts, electricity connection, ownership of vehicles and residence certificate among others. The BJP government in Haryana had in August decided to implement its 2024 poll promise of providing monthly financial assistance of ₹ 2,100 to women in the state under the scheme.

Every beneficiary will be required to undergo liveness detection every month by completing face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi App to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of financial assistance. The citizen resources information department (CRID) shall send a text message to eligible beneficiaries every month to remind them about the liveness certificate (blink to click feature).

The BJP government in Haryana had in August decided to implement its 2024 poll promise of providing monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women in the state under the scheme. In the first phase about 20 lakh women are expected to get the benefit of the scheme costing the state exchequer about ₹5000 crore annually. The Council of Ministers on August 28 decided that the scheme will be launched on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Bhartiya Jana Sangh co-founder, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and will be named after him.

Married and unmarried women who are 23 and above as on September 25, 2025 and whose family’s annual income is less than ₹1 lakh will be eligible in the first phase of implementation.

As per the methodology defined for implementation of the scheme, eligible women applicants will apply through a digital platform - Lado Lakshmi app -developed by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation.

The mobile app will be an end-to-end solution including modules for beneficiary identification, verification, reconciliation, grievance redressal, monitoring and evaluation of the scheme and can be used on Android as well as iPhone.

According to a notification issued by Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Antyodaya department, registered applications shall be transmitted to CRID in real-time which will verify the details within 15 days by matching the information provided in registered applications with the existing family ID database and other verification mechanisms as may be decided by it.

After the completion of verification, CRID will generate the list of eligible beneficiaries and send text messages informing them about their eligibility and request them to choose the amount they wish to avail under the scheme - the full benefit of ₹2,100 per month or a lesser amount as per their preference.

The list of women found ineligible after verification by CRID shall also be shared with the social justice department for record and information. The CRID will prepare and send the final list of eligible women to the social justice department by the seventh day of every month which will generate an ID for each eligible woman on http://pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in within two working days.

Once the financial assistance ID is generated, the beneficiary’s bank account details will be automatically sent to the public finance management system (PFMS) on the same day for validation. As soon as the bank account details are validated by PFMS, the financial benefit will be processed for disbursement, and the amount will be credited to the beneficiary’s bank account in the subsequent month.

Women will be able to raise their grievances directly through the Lado Lakshmi app. The app will contain a dedicated grievance window with multiple categories, from which the applicant may select the relevant category and enter detailed remarks.

The state government has decided an exclusion criteria under which women beneficiaries availing nine social security schemes —Old Age Samman Allowance, Financial Assistance to Widows and Destitute Women, Haryana Divyang Pension, Ladli Social Security Allowance, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrants Families, Allowance to Dwarfs, Financial Assistance to Women and Girls Acid Attack Victims, Financial Assistance to Widower and Unmarried Persons Scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme for the Padma Awardees will not be entitled for the benefits of the scheme.

Once an unmarried beneficiary completes 45 years of age, she will automatically become eligible for financial assistance scheme for widows and destitute women. Similarly, upon attaining the age of 60, a woman beneficiary will automatically qualify for the old age samman allowance pension scheme.

However, applicants suffering from stage 3 and 4 cancer, any of the 54 listed rare diseases as well as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease, who are already receiving pension benefits, will be entitled to the benefits of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.