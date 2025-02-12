Lado panchayat demands strict law against abusive language

A “lado panchayat” was organised in Nalwa of Hisar district on Tuesday and the girls demanded a strict law to stop the practice of targeting mothers and sisters with abusive language. Lado panchayat’s president, Khushboo Pawar, said that the use of abusive language against mothers and sisters promotes obscenity and misconduct in society. (HT File)

“This issue is not only about the respect of women but also about the obscenity and misconduct in society,” lado panchayat’s founder Sunil Jaglan said in a statement.

Lado panchayat’s president, Khushboo Pawar, said that the use of abusive language against mothers and sisters promotes obscenity and misconduct in society. “This is against our culture and values. We need a strict law on this issue,” she said.

During the meeting the girls assembled there demanded a strict law on this issue, saying that this issue is not only about the respect of women but also about the obscenity and misconduct in society.

Jaglan said that lado panchayat has been working on this subject for the past eight years, conducting awareness campaigns in villages. He said that charts are being put up in homes and schools to create awareness.

He said lado panchayat has raised several demands, including increasing the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21, providing period leave, and opening schools, colleges, and universities for girls.