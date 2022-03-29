Lahaul-Spiti to host its maiden skiing and snowboard championship
After successfully organising the country’s maiden snow marathon recently, the Lahaul-Spiti district is now all geared up to host a national-level “Skiing and Snowboard Championship” starting April 2.
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that the National Invitational Ski and Snowboard Championship, 1st to be held in the tribal district, is being organised by the state government in association with Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association.
“Twelve teams comprising 150 skiers including the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will participate in the games for which district administration has put all the arrangements in place,” he said.
Kumar said that the opening of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang has given tourism and winter sports a push in the valley.
Roop Chand Negi, secretary-general, Ski and Snow Board India, said the sports body is promoting winter games across the country. He said that for the first time the skiers will get an opportunity to explore the ski slopes in Lahaul-Spiti, the cold desert which remains under snow cover for a substantial period every year.
Technical education minister Ramlal Markandeya said that the state government is doing its best to promote winter sports in the state and the Lahaul-Spiti would emerge as a winter games hub in the future.
The Skiing and Snowboard Championship will put Lahaul Valley on the international map of winter sports and showcase the endless possibilities of winter sports and tourism in India to the world. Earlier, the Kaza in the Spiti valley was host to the ice-hockey championship held in January this year.
