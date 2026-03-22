Laljit Bhullar 10th minister to exit Punjab cabinet in four years

The resignation of Laljit Singh Bhullar as the transport and jails minister makes him the third minister directly linked to criminal or ethical misconduct to be shown the door since Bhagwant Mann-led government assumed office in March 2022. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann cited a “zero tolerance” policy toward graft, setting a precedent for swift action against erring ministers. (Sourced)

Bhullar stepped down on Saturday amid a grave controversy linked to the suicide of a government official who allegedly named the minister and accused him of coercion at gunpoint before his death.

The first major jolt to the administration came early in the tenure when health minister Vijay Singla was summarily dismissed in May 2022 over corruption allegations involving a demand for a 1% commission on department tenders.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann cited a “zero tolerance” policy toward graft, setting a precedent for swift action against erring ministers.

Months later, in January 2023, Fauja Singh Sarari was asked to resign following a controversy over an alleged audio clip related to a plan for extortion from food grain contractors

Beyond criminal cases, seven other ministers have exited due to performance reviews, political friction, or electoral shifts.

In May 2023, Inderbir Singh Nijjar resigned citing personal reasons though the move was widely viewed as a result of internal political conflict after he sided with a newspaper owner who had a strained relationship with the chief minister.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer resigned from the cabinet following his election as the Member of Parliament from Sangrur.

The most significant overhaul occurred in September 2024, when Balkar Singh, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, and Anmol Gagan Maan were dropped from the cabinet based on party feedback.

In late 2025, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal resigned due to perceived inefficiency, marking a total of nine exits as the government prepares for the 2027 assembly elections.