Land acquired for Muslim graveyard in Mohali’s Bajhedi village

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 23, 2023 01:10 AM IST

After villagers approached Punjab Waqf Board over non-availability of land for performing burials, Mohali estate officer Amit Walia was directed to identify land for a graveyard

The Punjab Waqf Board has procured land at Bajhedi village, Mohali, for a Muslim graveyard. Board’s administrator ADGP MF Farooqui said the previous graveyard in the area was acquired by the NHAI for NH-205 some time ago.

With the help of locals, a suitable piece of land, measuring 1.25 canal, was identified and upon the community’s satisfaction, its deed was registered in the Punjab Waqf Board’s name. (HT Photo/for representation)
After villagers approached him over non-availability of land for performing burials, Mohali estate officer Amit Walia was directed to identify land for a graveyard. With the help of locals, a suitable piece of land, measuring 1.25 canal, was identified and upon the community’s satisfaction, its deed was registered in the board’s name. The board paid 18.81 lakh to the land owner from its kitty.

Saturday, September 23, 2023
