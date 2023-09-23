Land acquired for Muslim graveyard in Mohali’s Bajhedi village

The Punjab Waqf Board has procured land at Bajhedi village, Mohali, for a Muslim graveyard. Board’s administrator ADGP MF Farooqui said the previous graveyard in the area was acquired by the NHAI for NH-205 some time ago. With the help of locals, a suitable piece of land, measuring 1.25 canal, was identified and upon the community’s satisfaction, its deed was registered in the Punjab Waqf Board’s name. (HT Photo/for representation)

After villagers approached him over non-availability of land for performing burials, Mohali estate officer Amit Walia was directed to identify land for a graveyard. With the help of locals, a suitable piece of land, measuring 1.25 canal, was identified and upon the community’s satisfaction, its deed was registered in the board’s name. The board paid ₹18.81 lakh to the land owner from its kitty.

