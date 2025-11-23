Land acquisition irregularities in Moga: Punjab VB books suspended PCS officer Charumita, 3 others

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a first information report (FIR) against Charumita Shekhar, a 2014-batch Punjab civil service (PCS) officer, and three others in connection with a controversial land acquisition worth ₹3.7 crore in Moga district. Charumita Shekhar

The investigation agency didn’t reveal the names of the other three officials nominated in the FIR.

The FIR comes after allegations of irregularities in the approval of a “consented compensation” award for land along the Dharmkot-Shahkot section of National Highway-703.

The FIR was filed under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(7) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on the findings of a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Punjab chief secretary. The team, which included two IAS officers and one IPS officer, had been tasked with probing the case. A letter from the secretary (revenue) to the VB triggered the inquiry, said superintendent of police (VB) Manjit Singh.

Officials involved in the investigation have suggested that the case could open a “Pandora’s box”, with potential links to similar land acquisition compensation cases dating back to 1963. Investigators have already expanded the scope of their probe to include additional irregularities in the district.

‘Irregularities’ in land

demarcation, relief

Shekhar, who was serving as the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in Moga and municipal commissioner before her suspension, has been accused of consenting to the ₹3.7 crore land acquisition award in 2019. The case centers on alleged lapses in land demarcation and compensation under a project for the widening of National Highway-703.

The land in question was originally acquired in 1963 by the public works department (B&R) for road construction in Ferozepur and has been continuously used for public purposes since then. However, a change of land use (CLU) was granted in 2019, allowing the land to be repurposed for commercial use. This decision was made despite the land having been an active road for over five decades. Google Maps evidence has shown the land’s continued use, officials familiar with the matter said.

In 2014, the land was “re-acquired” by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the widening of the highway. The 2019 compensation award was based on the assumption that the land had been newly acquired, without verifying historical records from the original 1963 acquisition.

Missing records

The discrepancies in the acquisition history first came to light when landowners approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking an enhancement in compensation. The court’s investigation revealed missing records from 1963, which raised serious questions about the validity of the land’s re-acquisition and the subsequent compensation process.

In response to these findings, the Punjab and Haryana high court suggested transferring the case to an independent agency for further investigation. Following this, chief secretary KAP Sinha ordered the suspension of Shekhar and formed a special investigation team to probe the matter on November 6.

Expanding investigation

Apart from Charumita Shekhar, the investigation also includes tehsildar Maninder Singh and Naib Tehsildar Gurdeep Singh. Both are accused of lapses in land demarcation, facilitating the partition of the land, and failing to maintain proper records during their postings in Dharamkot.

As the Vigilance Bureau continues its inquiry, officials expect that more individuals within the district administration could come under scrutiny. The growing investigation hints at a potential nexus involving multiple levels of the administration in the approval process.

Despite efforts, Charumita could not be contacted for a comment.