Land lease of Balbir Sidhu’s trust cancelled: High drama at gaushala during ‘inspection’ by panchayat officials
Two days after the Punjab government cancelled the lease for the 10-acre land in Balongi where a guashala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s trust, high drama was witnessed at the site after panchayat officials allegedly reached the site with heavy police force to take possession of the land.
Sidhu alleged that the officials came with the intention to vacate the land and take its possession, but on being asked, could not produce any documents to support it and had to retreat.
On the other hand, panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while talking to media at another event, said the officials had gone to the site only for an inspection.
Sidhu’s Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society has been running a gaushala on the land through a 33-year lease signed with the Punjab government during Congress’ regime on October 7, 2020.
The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.
But following non-payment of some lease amount, the state government had cancelled the lease on July 9.
Through the cancellation orders passed by Seema Jain, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayats, Punjab, the district development and panchayat officer, Mohali, was directed to recover the outstanding amount and deposit it in the account of the gram panchayat, besides taking disciplinary action against the negligent officers.
But on Monday, the panchayat officials reached the site around 9 am, allegedly to take its possession. However, Sidhu and his supporters, who were already there, did not allow them to enter the gate. Police even tried to break open the gate, but could not enter. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Development) Amardeep Singh Gujral and Mohali SDM Harbans Singh were also at the spot.
Raising slogans with his supporters against the Punjab chief minister and local MLA Kulwant Singh, Sidhu said the payment was delayed by only six days, but the AAP government cancelled the lease without issuing any notice.
He said the action was a result of political vendetta and he had already moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the lease cancellation order.
Notably, Sidhu, along with his brother and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, had switched to the BJP on June 4.
Three killed as canter rams into parked pick-up truck in Punjab’s Dera Bassi
A canter truck snuffed out the lives of two men who were changing the punctured tyre of their pick-up truck on the national highway near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday. Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said a businessman, Hitesh Kapoor, was travelling from Ambala to Dera Bassi in his Mahindra pick-up truck with his two workers in the wee hours of Monday.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Two heritage trees in Chandigarh need axing, finds fresh survey
It took the loss of a child's life for the UT administration to discover that two of the heritage trees in the city have outlived their life and need to be axed. Both trees are said to be infested with termites. “In order to avert any similar incidents, the administration will remove all dead/dry trees which are posing danger to life and property within a week's time,” said a UT spokesperson.
Zirakpur: Biker killed in accident after driver of parked car opens door
A 32-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a car after The victim, Mukesh Kumar, rammed into the open door of another car on Old Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Sunday night. The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Gazipur, Zirakpur, and worked as a driver with an IT company in Chandigarh. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Mukesh was riding the motorcycle, while his friend Kamaljit Singh was sitting pillion. Kamaljit escaped without injuries.
JEE Main results: Saarth Singla tops Chandigarh with 99.99 percentile
Saarth Singla, 17, has topped Chandigarh in the JEE Main Session 1 exam, held in June. Saarth scored a percentile of 99.998436 as per the list of statewise toppers issued by the National Testing Agency that conducted the exam. A resident of Sector 50-D and student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Saarth said he was now preparing for the JEE Advanced exam, as he wanted to study computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He said he got the inspiration to become an engineer from his elder brother, Paarth Singla, who also studied CSE at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and was now working for a software company.
Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar
A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked Lakhwinder's' aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh's father. The injured women are Bala's daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder's father, 68, Saroj Rani. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.
