Land of 50 villages to be acquired for Ambala ring road project

The land acquisition process for the ₹1,500-crore Ambala Ring Road project has started and the Union government has marked 41 villages in Ambala and nine in Mohali, Punjab. The central and state governments had approved the project earlier this month.

As per an official document issued on June 11 by the ministry of road transport and highways, the proposed highway will cover 10 villages in Ambala, 29 in Cantonment, two in Saha and nine in Dera Bassi, Mohali. Virender Singh, project director of NHAI Ambala, said, “The acquisition process will take up to six months.”

The 40-km long ring road project will be spread across 177.75 hectares of land and connect five national highways and work as a bypass to ease traffic congestion in the twin city.

Vehicles coming from Hisar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, bound for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand or Himachal, will have an option to bypass Ambala. Similarly, traffic coming from Delhi or Yamunanagar going towards Punjab or Chandigarh will need not enter urban areas of Cantt or City.

The ring road will start from NH-152 (Ambala-Chandigarh Highway) and link with NH-72 (Ambala-Roorkee Highway, now NH-344). Further, it will lead to NH-444A (Ambala-Saha Highway) that will link with NH-44 (Delhi-Amritsar highway or GT Road). Then, GT Road will finally connect with NH-65 (Ambala-Hisar Highway).

A digital display board will be installed at toll plazas showing the project cost, the amount recovered through toll collection and the period of levy of toll for the project cost, read an initial notification.

Local MP Rattan Lal Kataria had met Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this month to thank them for approving the project and invited them for the Bhoomi Poojan.