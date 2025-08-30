Landa operative arrested for firing at Ferozepur jeweller

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested the main shooter wanted for the murder bid on a jeweller in Ferozepur on August 14. The accused was arrested from Canal Bridge on Jhatra Road in Mansur Dewa village, Zira, Ferozepur. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannuan in TarnTaran. He has no criminal background.

On August 14, around 6 pm, three unidentified assailants had entered the jewellery shop in Zira, Ferozepur, and opened fire at the shop owner, leaving him seriously injured.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the shooter acted on the directions of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa.

Sharing operation details, AGTF additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder arrested the accused from Canal Bridge on Jhatra Road in Mansur Dewa village, Zira.

The ADGP said this was the third arrest in the case. Earlier, two other accused, identified as Harjeet, alias Jeeta, and Sanmukh, alias Sunny, were apprehended by AGTF teams, he added.

In this regard, a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act had already been registered at the Zira police station.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network.