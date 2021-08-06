Languishing hockey infrastructure in Ludhiana impeding budding talent

While the country soaks up the lustre of the men hockey team’s hard-earned bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics, the local hockey stadium with its slippery turf, overgrown vegetation, and crumbling infrastructure stands in stark contrast and speaks of the authorities’ indifference to the sport.

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) hockey stadium, which has been named after the “king of short corner” Prithipal Singh, in its present dilapidated state does the legendary Olympian a great disservice as it can no longer facilitate budding hockey players in the region.

The AstroTurf, which was recently laid, is slippery at many places, the goalposts are missing in the practice arena and the ground is uneven. The wildly growing vegetation around the stadium gives the venue a rather gloomy look. The stench emanating from the bathrooms have rendered them unfit for use and the main office doubles as a store with gunny bags containing cement stored there. Many windows are broken, adding to the shabbiness of the building.

Former hockey coach HS Bhullar said, “The stadium stands as a testimony of sports authorities’ indifference and neglect. We have been urging authorities to repair the stadium for a long time, to no avail.”

“Is this the way to treat our national sport?” asks Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, while lamenting over the sad state of the hockey stadium stated. “That the talented youth of our country has managed to create history despite the sad state of hockey infrastructure is an absolute miracle,” he said.

“We need more coaches and well-maintained infrastructure. Toilet hygiene is a far cry when there is no potable water. We do not give the players any facilities, but expect them to bag medals for the nation. How is this fair?” he asked.

Veteran hockey player Jagbir Singh Grewal also shared the same grouse. “For three years, players have been running pillar to post over maintenance of the hockey stadium. However, the Indian hockey teams historic win has given us an opportunity to highlight the sorry state of the hockey infrastructure.”

Despite repeated attempts, PAU dean student welfare (DSW) Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal remained unavailable for comment.

District sport officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh, however, says the turf is in good condition. “The hockey academy was closed due to the pandemic. Now, with resumption of classroom teaching, the academy will also be resumed.”