Large number of vacancies in health, sports depts; 22 civil surgeon posts not filled: Haryana govt in assembly

The Haryana government informed the assembly on Monday that a large number of posts across various categories in the health as well as sports departments are lying vacant. The Haryana government informed the assembly on Monday that a large number of posts across various categories in the health as well as sports departments are lying vacant. (ANI)

Replying to a question raised by Rania MLA Arjun Chautala, health minister Arti Singh Rao, in a written statement, stated that 22 posts of civil surgeons etc are vacant against 51 sanctioned posts.

In the category of senior medical officer, deputy civil surgeon, and deputy medical superintendent, 210 posts are lying vacant out of 644 sanctioned posts. The House was informed that 541 posts of medical officers are vacant against 4,054 sanctioned posts. In the dental wing, 20 posts of deputy civil surgeon (dental) and senior dental surgeon are vacant out of 56 sanctioned posts, while 87 posts of dental surgeon are vacant against 725 sanctioned posts.

Similarly, 194 posts of dental assistant-cum-dental mechanic are vacant out of 290 sanctioned posts. In the technical cadre, 105 posts of radiographer are vacant against 390 sanctioned posts, while 108 posts of ECG technician are vacant out of 136 sanctioned posts.

In addition, 653 posts of staff nurse/nursing officer are also lying vacant, the House was informed.

Responding to a question of Congress MLA, Vinesh (Julana), the minister of state for sports, Gaurav Gautam said that there are 1,584 sanctioned posts of coaches in the state out of which 583 posts of coaches are filled. “There are 1,001 vacant posts of coaches in the sports department in the state,” Gautam stated in a written reply, adding that there are 245 sports stadiums under the sports department in the state.

Ayushman Yojana beneficiaries

Health minister Arti Singh Rao informed the assembly that till January 31, 2026, as many as 26.44 lakh people underwent treatment under the Ayushman Yojana, beginning from September 2018, and that the total claims the government had paid amounted to over ₹3,705 crore from September 2018.

In a written reply to the Dabwali MLA, Aditya Devilal’s question, who wanted to know total number of people from economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) who received treatment under the ‘Ayushman Yojana’, health minister stated that segregation of beneficiaries into categories of economically weaker sections, SCs, etc. was not available as it is not captured in data entry during beneficiary card generation and during further proceedings.

The minister said that the total number of private empanelled hospitals from 2018 to 2026 stood at 875, while 42 private hospitals were de-empanelled during this period.

No authenticated data of cancer patients

In a statement placed on the table of the House, health minister Arti Singh Rao stated that in the absence of population-based cancer registries, there is no district-wise authenticated data regarding cancer patients.

As Shishpal Keharwala (Kalanwali MLA) wanted to know whether the government has district-wise authenticated data regarding cancer patients during the last 10 years in the areas of district Sirsa situated along and around the Ghaggar river, the minister stated that as per data received from districts, the year-wise details of cancer patients reported during last 10 years in the areas of district Sirsa rose from 71 in 2016 to 115 in 2025.

Rao stated that there is no study conducted by the health department which suggests possible linkage between such cases and Ghaggar river and groundwater pollution. She said 61 health check-up screening camps were organised by health teams in villages located along the banks of the Ghaggar river in Sirsa district. “Screening of various communicable and non-communicable diseases, including cancer, is being carried out in these areas,” Rao said.

Action against pvt hospitals

Haryana cabinet minister Krishan Kumar Bedi assured the assembly that action will be taken against private hospitals, which were allotted land at concessional rates, not providing free treatment to patients as per the norms.

Responding to a question of Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed (Nuh), who wanted to know the number of hospitals allotted land on concessional rates in Gurugram and Faridabad, Bedi said that at least three hospitals were not maintaining records of the patients in question. He assured the House that the government will take action against the hospitals violating the norms. He said that these hospitals in question--allotted land at concessional rates--are required to provide free services to 20% poor patients of the total outdoor patients and 10% of total beds for free treatment of economically weaker sections.

Jobs to sportspersons

The Haryana government has said that under the Outstanding Sports Persons (OSP) category, a total 151 posts were offered (June 2019-- February 2026) and 136 joined.

Haryana minister of state for sports Gaurav Gautam stated that under the Eligible Sports Persons (ESP) quotas (January 2019-- July 2025), total 4,778 jobs were offered that included 3,715 in Group-D, 1,057 in Group-C, four in Group-B and two in Group-A.

Responding to a question of Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal), the sports minister said that all pending cash rewards up to December 31, 2022, for eligible Haryana athletes who participated in national and international competitions have been fully disbursed. Cash rewards for medal winners of the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and National Games for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 has also been distributed. The remaining cash rewards for 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be released to eligible athletes shortly, he said.

Regarding coaches’ awards, the minister said that a total 52 applications were received, out of which 31 eligible coaches have been granted awards amounting to ₹3.56 crore.

He said that from 2019 to 2023–24, a total of 14,306 players have been given scholarships amounting to ₹45 crore.

The minister said that cash rewards are provided on an annual basis and that since 2019, a total of 8,234 players have been awarded cash rewards amounting to ₹491 crore.