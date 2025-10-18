Law is at its best when it builds bridges, not walls: Justice Surya Kant

Supreme Court judge, justice Surya Kant on Friday called for sustained judicial dialogue, capacity building and technology integration across jurisdictions to achieve international legal cooperation.

“Law is at its best when it builds bridges, not walls,” he said while urging the global legal fraternity to foster trust and collaboration through dialogue.

Justice Kant was speaking at the Annual Litigation Conference 2025, ‘Comity of Courts and International Legal Cooperation in Practice’, organised by the Society of Indian Lawyers (SIL) and the Bar Council of England and Wales, at Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Kant described comity as “not blind acceptance but reasoned recognition rooted in mutual respect.” He emphasised that international legal cooperation “is no longer aspirational – it is part of our daily judicial lives.”

He further reflected on the evolving landscape of transnational litigation, identifying challenges such as conflicts of sovereignty, technological complexities and cultural and normative differences.

From the international side, Barbara Mills KC, Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales, reaffirmed the enduring relationship between India and the United Kingdom but added that both countries “must do better in addressing the needs of the Indian diaspora in England and British-Indian families.”

A family law specialist herself, Mills touched upon marriage and family law reforms, referencing the 2005 policy frameworks and noting the causes behind London’s reputation as the “divorce capital of the world.”

Her remarks highlighted the growing relevance of cross-border family law cooperation in an increasingly interconnected society.

Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Sheel Nagu expressed Chandigarh’s readiness to contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a hub for international dispute resolution.

Earlier in the day, the organisers held a “Charity Walk for Mediation for the Nation” at Sukhna Lake, led by Chief Justice Nagu and joined by members of the Bench and Bar, law students and citizens. The walk symbolised a shared commitment to integrating mediation as a humane, compassionate element of India’s justice system. The conference concluded with a collective resolve to translate the ideals of comity, compassion and collaboration into practice-affirming that justice, at its core, must continue to serve as a bridge of fairness and dignity.