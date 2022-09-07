Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Citing sources, a report had claimed, that the Bhagwant Mann-led government is grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.
The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.
Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party. “Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!” he tweeted.
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured
A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked Neeraj's wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.
