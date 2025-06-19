Law student falls from hostel balcony in Jammu, dies

A 25-year-old final year law student died after falling from his hostel balcony in Jammu University on Tuesday evening, said officials on Wednesday. The deceased was from Katra. Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and have initiated a probe. (File)

Nehru Market police post incharge, sub-inspector Sunil Singh said, “Preliminary reports suggest that the youth slipped from the hostel’s balcony last night around 8.45 pm.”

“Post-mortem was conducted at GMC hospital on Wednesday and report is awaited. However, we have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and have initiated a probe,” he added.

The officer informed that the deceased was a fifth-semester student of the department of law and had appeared for his last exam of the semester on Tuesday.

Following the incident, varsity students staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Wednesday. The alleged that the university’s ambulance was late and the victim had to be rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.

The J&K NSUI president Ajay Lakhotra said, “The ambulance in the varsity’s health centre was not available. The victim had to be rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle after a delay of around 20 to 25 minutes. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital,” said Lakhotra. Had he been ferried in ambulance well in time, he could have been saved, he added.

The NSUI leader demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

However, the university’s spokesperson claimed that the ambulance was at the spot within nine minutes of the incident. “However, by then the victim was shifted by other students to the hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the VC stayed at the hospital till 2 am.