Lawyer shot at in full public view in Ludhiana, drives himself to hospital

Panic gripped the area after car-borne miscreants opened fire at a lawyer in full public view in busy Dugri phase – 1 market on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered one bullet injury on his ear and another on the right side of his chest. He is stated to be stable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The lawyer suffered two bullet injuries. He drove his car to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

According to police, the man suffered one bullet injury on his ear and another on the right side of his chest. He is stated to be stable. The lawyer has accused his brother-in-laws for trying to murder him following a matrimonial dispute.

The victim has been identified as Sukhmeet Singh Batra, 40, of Guru Gyan Vihar of Dugri. Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Dugri police station, stated that the lawyer was crossing from the area in his car, when a car intercepted his way.

Before he could react, the assailants opened fire at him and fled. The onlookers raised an alarm and informed the police. Before the police could reach the spot, the assailants managed to escape. The lawyer drove himself to DMCH.

The victim told police that he has a matrimonial dispute with his wife. He alleged that brothers of his wife have opened fire on him with an intention to kill him. However, he is yet to record his statement to lodge an FIR.

The inspector added that the police found that the accused came and fled in a white car. The police are trying to trace the accused. The police are also scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.