Lawyers abstain from work in all courts in Jammu

JAMMU J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, continued its agitation over the demand for the construction of a multi-storeyed building in the Janipur court complex here and similar facilities in other districts of Jammu province.

“The lawyers abstained from work in the high court, district courts, tribunals, commissions and all revenue courts in Jammu today,” said a spokesperson.

The president of the J&K high court bar association, MK Bhardwaj has said that the government has no valid reason for not conceding to the genuine demand of the bar association. “The construction of multi-storeyed complex within the court premises where registration authorities, CAT, AFT, DRT, tribunals, commissions and all revenue courts can be housed was in the public interest and will also facilitate the lawyers,” Bhardwaj said.