Leadership | Why every citizen must become society’s sentinel

Why Every Citizen Must Become a Sentinel: From Pollution to Terror, Silence Is No Longer an Option Harm anywhere becomes harm everywhere. A vigilant community is the only universal defence.

Threats to our communities today come in many forms — some loud and explosive, others slow, silent, and poisonous.

A toxic factory releasing untreated waste into a river can destroy lives just as surely as a violent act committed by a radicalised individual.

One kills slowly. One kills suddenly.

Both thrive when people look the other way. This is why the call for citizen vigilance must no longer focus on a single threat.

Whether the violation is environmental pollution, illegal dumping of waste, unsafe construction, suspicious activities, extremist indoctrination, illicit workshops or storage or any behaviour that threatens public safety—the message must be the same.

Do not remain indifferent. Dare to report. Indifference is a fertiliser for danger. Communities often tolerate small violations because they seem “not serious enough”. But unreported small violations grow into larger dangers.

A chemical leak tolerated today becomes a toxic disaster tomorrow, a suspicious shed becomes an illegal lab, A troubling behaviour becomes violent extremism, an unauthorised storage becomes the source of an accidental or deliberate blast.

Whether the harm comes as pollution or an explosion, the common enemy is silence.

Register the first warning: A citizen’s duty

When you see something wrong — report it. Call the police or the designated authority and register a complaint officially. Document what you see (safely and legally). Ensure the information reaches enforcement channels. Once you report, the ball is in the court of enforcement. Your role is to ensure that the system is alerted

Community pressure is the strongest force for compliance. In the age of smartphones and social media, communities hold more power than ever. Exposure has become a form of prevention.

When a community speaks out, shares verified information responsibly, demands action and mobilises public attention, violators—corporate, criminal, ideological, or environmental—lose their safe space.

Public pressure forces quicker responses, transparent investigations and accountability from institutions.

When communities stay silent, violators stay confident. When communities stay vocal, violators stay afraid

Urban or rural, vigilance belongs everywhere

Violations do not distinguish between big cities and villages, factories pollute rivers in rural belts, illegal workshops hide in crowded urban neighbourhoods, radical ideas spread in youth groups across both spaces, hazardous storage facilities operate unnoticed in suburban areas.

Harm anywhere becomes harm everywhere. A vigilant community is the only universal defence.

A culture of alert citizenship

We need a shift from passive to proactive citizenship. Notice irregularities, question unsafe behaviour, protect your surroundings, report threats early, support enforcement, use community pressure ethically.

This is not paranoia. It is preventive responsibility.

A safe nation is not built only by the police. It is built by citizens who refuse to ignore danger.

In the end, silence costs more

Every unreported violation grows. Every neglected warning multiplies risk. One never truly knows whether the danger we ignore today will return tomorrow as pollution… or as a blast. So do not be indifferent. Do not assume “someone else will report.” Dare to report.

Protect your community and strengthen the hands of enforcement. Let vigilance become our collective shield.

Be the “citizen police”.

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)