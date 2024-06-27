Learning lessons from unhealed scars as Mandi readies for another bout with monsoon

For Ram Lal, 40, a resident of Thanar village in Mandi, the arrival of the monsoon brings back the dreaded memories of last year’s devastation. The monsoon had left a trail of destruction across Himachal, with Mandi being one of the worst-affected regions. Rain triggered landslides had left nearly 3,000 houses fully or partially damaged in Mandi district last year. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“My house developed cracks last year, and it’s been a year but no one has conducted a survey, let alone provided compensation for the damage. Many other houses here were also damaged, but we are still waiting for any assistance as the next monsoon is at our doorstep,” he said.

With the monsoon expected to reach Himachal within the next few days, concerns remain over the safety measures. While significant progress has been made in mitigating the losses and fixing the damage caused, people are yet to fully recover from the devastation caused by the deluge. Several reconstruction and restoration projects are underway, but many others are running far behind.

The three spells of excessive rain in July and August last year had claimed over 500 lives, making it the state’s worst disaster in the last century.

In Mandi, roads were washed away, while houses, bridges, shops and water supply lines were also severely damaged.

Another resident of Tanihar in Mandi district, who did not wish to be named, said, “I lost my house and everything during the floods. Although we received some monetary compensation from the government, we have not yet been given the land to build the house as we were promised. Another monsoon is set to start and we are still living in a rented accommodation.”

Displaced after deluge

Official figures show that 22 people lost their lives in Mandi last year, while nearly 1,000 houses were fully damaged and over 2,000 were partially damaged.

The state government had announced a special relief package of ₹4,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families in the state and maintains that 22,000 families have received financial assistance.

Mandi civic body councillor Rajender Mohan said, “According to our estimates, there was around a ₹36 crore loss in Mandi MC area, we have demanded that from the government but it is yet to be received. The government had promised ₹7 lakh for the damages but they have only given ₹3 lakh. There are several works which are yet to be done. There is still muck in rivulets. Some link roads are still blocked.”

Students in parts of the district are still being taught in temporary accommodations, as hundreds of schools were damaged during last year’s floods. According to the information provided by education department officials, around 17 schools were completely destroyed, and funds for their reconstruction have been received.

“Since some of these schools are located in landslide-prone zones, alternate sites are being identified, and FRA clearances for three schools have been received so far,” an official said.

Additionally, around 332 schools were partially damaged in the district. Funds to repair some of these schools have also been received.

Getting monsoon ready

Addressing the year-long efforts, Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that a lot of work has been done to help the region recover from the disaster’s aftermath.

“A massive amount of preventive and mitigation works have been done. Restoration of roads, water and electricity supply have been done. Works are going on and it was a sort of damage that cannot be recovered in one year and it will take time to recover fully. We have also been preparing for the past few months and we have activated our volunteers on the ground. We are keeping an eye on vulnerable areas,” he said.

“The land applications we are receiving, land is being provided with verifications. The land-pool in Mandi is limited because most of it is forest land. Our teams reached everywhere and whatever relief is to be given is being given as per norms,” the DC said, adding that several schools are being built and sanctions have also been granted and land has also been diverted for several schools.