Leaves of health staff cancelled in Punjab amid India-Pak tensions

Chandigarh Complete blackout in Tarn Taran amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan on Thursday night. (PTI)

A day after cancelling all leaves for Punjab Police personnel, the state government has also directed health staff to remain at their parent stations and refrain from taking leave without prior permission from district headquarters.

The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, officials said.

District health administrations have issued orders requiring all health staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedical workers, to stay alert and be ready to handle any emergencies. They have also been tasked with ensuring that necessary medical supplies, including medicines, first aid and medical equipment, are readily available.

Additionally, district administrations have been asked to compile a list of both government and private health facilities, ensure adequate blood reserves in blood banks and maintain a record of blood availability.

“Health and family welfare department is directed to ensure that doctors, nurses, OT setups, medical equipment, first aid medicines, Group C and Group D employees are available,” the government order reads.

The state transport department has been instructed to ensure the availability of 2,000 buses and trucks for any immediate requisition.

Furthermore, district administrations are to compile a list of chemical industries, both government and private, including their addresses and the contact details of the designated nodal persons.

According to a senior official, Punjab Police have already increased surveillance around projects of national importance in the state. Strong communication channels with the army and intelligence agencies have been established to address any potential security challenges.

In addition, night patrolling has been intensified and all field staff has been instructed to remain vigilant and proactive throughout the day. All station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to provide detailed, minute-by-minute updates on activities in their areas, particularly in the border regions.