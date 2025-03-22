Lecture on Master Tara Singh was not finalised: PU history dept on cancellation row

Even as there has been much hue and cry over alleged cancellation of an inaugural lecture on Master Tara Singh by Panjab University (PU), varsity’s history department has refuted the claims by clarifying that the event was not even finalised yet. History department chairperson clarified that the invitation were sent by the Guru Nanak Research Institute from Birmingham without informing the Panjab University. (File)

The controversy was stoked by Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh who wrote to the V-C regarding cancellation of the event. He called it very odd that the university has not recognised the role of Singh who led the Sikh community to choose India and not go with Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s offer.

Speaking on the issue, chairperson of history department prof Jasbir Singh said, “We were planning to hold a memorial lecture on Master Tara Singh, however, we hadn’t fixed the event for March 19. We were holding the event in collaboration with Guru Nanak Research Institute from Birmingham. However, the invites were sent for the date by the institute without informing PU.”

Singh added that it is not just about the scheduling issue, but even the department’s own line up would not have allowed the lecture to be held on the date in question. “It is simply a case of miscommunication,” he said and added that they are still planning to hold the event most likely in the next month.

PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig said, “We also want to clarify that this was not going to be a seminar about the life of Master Tara Singh. We were in fact holding a memorial lecture to pay homage to the Sikh leader. In memorial lectures, the subject isn’t necessarily the leader himself or herself.” she added, saying that they are also looking into launching a monthly colloquium related to partition and Sikhism soon.

Master Tara Singh’s granddaughter, Kiranjot Kaur who is also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took to Facebook to react to the alleged cancellation and termed it shocking that his contributions were being ignored.

As per a flier which was shared by the Birmingham Institute, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was said to be the chief guest and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann was mentioned as the guest of honour. PU officials however said that no information regarding this was conveyed to them.

Master Tara Singh was a Sikh leader of pre-partition Punjab. He is revered for guiding Sikhs to India while opposing the Partition. He is also credited with organising the SGPC.