Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8

Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Singh Bhullar, those associated with the state’s left-wing groups have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8.

The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park.

The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.

Bhullar is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

“Several political activists have completed their jail term. Still, they are behind bars across the country despite not being in the pink of health. They get inhuman treatment there,” reads a poster.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Kaur Kotla, state leader of the Punjab Students Union, said, “We have been raising our voice voicing for them for a long time now. We have always stood against atrocities on minorities.”

“Some other left-wing organisations refrain from doing such activities and believe in selective criticism. But our stand is different from theirs. We stage demonstrations for justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots,” she added.

Notably, Sikh and left organisations have been at loggerheads over many issues. Kirti Kisan Union leader Rajinder Singh received flak from Sikh organisations for dubbing those who hoisted the flag on the Red Fort on January 26 last year ‘traitors’.