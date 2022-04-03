Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8
Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Singh Bhullar, those associated with the state’s left-wing groups have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8.
The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park.
The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.
Bhullar is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.
“Several political activists have completed their jail term. Still, they are behind bars across the country despite not being in the pink of health. They get inhuman treatment there,” reads a poster.
Meanwhile, Hardeep Kaur Kotla, state leader of the Punjab Students Union, said, “We have been raising our voice voicing for them for a long time now. We have always stood against atrocities on minorities.”
“Some other left-wing organisations refrain from doing such activities and believe in selective criticism. But our stand is different from theirs. We stage demonstrations for justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots,” she added.
Notably, Sikh and left organisations have been at loggerheads over many issues. Kirti Kisan Union leader Rajinder Singh received flak from Sikh organisations for dubbing those who hoisted the flag on the Red Fort on January 26 last year ‘traitors’.
-
Delhi vaccination numbers a consideration behind eased mask norms
One of the primary factors behind the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decisions to do away with the city's masking mandate — the last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure in place in Delhi at the time — was the city's strong inoculation numbers, apart from the low daily infection and hospitalisation numbers, said state officials aware of the matter. 111% of the city's registered population has been inoculated with one shot, the data shot.
-
Ludhiana | PAU’s 9 agricultural engineers get placed in Escorts and Amul India
Nine graduates of agricultural engineering of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University, got placed in Escorts and Amul India through on- campus recruitment conducted by Training and Placement Committee of the College. Every year, organisations, namely Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, New Holland, John Deere, CLAAS, International Tractors, Jain Irrigation, Cremica and others visit the campus to recruit the agricultural engineering graduates of PAU.
-
Fire breaks out at mall in UP’s Kanpur, none hurt
A fire broke out in Rave Moti mall, one of the biggest and most visited malls of Kanpur, located in Rawatpur area on Sunday noon. It took eight fire tenders four hours to control the blaze. Giving this information, Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari no one was reported to be injured in the incident. There was rush in the mall due to Sunday.
-
Visiting hours increased at Ayodhya’s makeshift Ram Mandir
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday increased visiting hours of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for devotees by three hours in view of large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift temple. According to the Trust, one-and-half-hours each in morning and evening shifts have been increased. Now, doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi will remain open for devotees from 6am till 11.30am and thereafter from 2pm till 7.30pm.
-
‘Voluntary masking should be the way forward’
Mumbai Maharashtra has dropped its mask mandate. We welcome it, and not because we don't believe in masks. We believe that mandatory masking, especially in open spaces, does little to prevent spread. There are several reasons to believe this. Most people wear cloth masks as they are relatively comfortable to use. Crowded indoor spaces, where masking is likely to be most useful, were often exempt. Voluntary masking should be the way forward.
