Legacy waste at Dadumajra: HC imposes ₹50,000 fine on Chandigarh admn, MC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday imposed a cost of ₹25,000 each on the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation in a petition involving legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill, where the duo have been accused of not filing “proper replies”. The court was hearing a clutch of petitions pending since 2016, seeking removal of the dump. (HT File)

The issues, which the petitioner claims that the UT and MC are not responding to properly, deal with seeking investigation into the submission of a “tampered” detailed project report (DPR) in 2023 and filing of false affidavits.

The DPR was prepared by an expert in electrical engineering rather than the required civil/waste management expertise and contained more than 150 handwritten modifications to financial estimates amounting to discrepancies of several crores, violating Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the petitioner, lawyer Amit Sharma has alleged.

The bench presided over by chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, while seeking a fresh status report on progress made in clearance of the dump, posted the matter for hearing in November. It further directed that the issues raised by the petitioner be responded to as per rules of the high court. Detailed order is awaited.

The court, during the hearing, also sought an explanation on why the Indore model of garbage management was not being implemented in Chandigarh.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions pending since 2016, seeking removal of the dump. The ongoing PIL also seeks remediation of the dump, enforcement of effective waste management practices, and strict accountability from public institutions.

During the hearing, counsel for the MC, advocate Gaurav Mohunta, informed that 48,000 metric tonnes of waste remains at the site, attributing the delay in clearance to monsoon. Sharma, on the other hand, contended that UT had assured full clearance by May 31, 2025, but the dump continued to exist.