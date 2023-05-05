Dasuya-Hajipur road to be named after Jassa Singh Ramgarhia: Bhagwant Mann

Hoshiarpur

The CM said that the valour and heroism of such heroes have always inspired people to make selfless sacrifices for the nation. (HT File Photo)

The Dasuya-Hajipur road in Dasuya sub-division would be named after legendary Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday while paying tributes to the Sikh warrior on his 300th birth anniversary at Singpur Barnala village in Hoshiarpur district.

The CM said that the valour and heroism of such heroes have always inspired people to make selfless sacrifices for the nation.

He said Punjabis had always been at the forefront of every battle which is why the state has been known as the “sword arm” of the country.

Mann said the battle against unemployment had already been initiated and till now 29,000 government jobs had been given to the youth.

Reiterating his resolve to develop Punjab as a model state in terms of per capita income, the CM said the government was committed to optimally harness the potential of the state to make it ‘Rangla Punjab’.

The CM said that Ramgarhia had fought 11 battles to protect the sovereignty of the country. He said following the lines of this legendary hero, the state government had waged a war against corruption and put behind tainted bureaucrats and politicians behind bars.

Mann also announced various projects for the district, including a college and strengthening and widening of roads, besides developing Hoshiarpur as a tourist destination.

