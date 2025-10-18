Leh leader under house arrest, restrictions imposed to thwart march

Apex Body Leh co-chairman Chering Dorjey was placed under house arrest, while restrictions were imposed in Kargil and Leh towns to prevent any untoward incident amid the call for a silent march and blackout in Ladakh on Saturday.

“Restrictions have been placed around Leh and police have been deployed around my house. We can’t hold the protest today due to curbs. Internet access has also been restricted,” Dorjey said.

The situation was peaceful as the Union Territory authorities imposed the restrictions as a precautionary step in both towns on Friday even as the ministry of home affairs ordered a judicial probe into the September 24 violence in Leh that claimed four lives. Retired Supreme Court judge BS Chauhan heads the committee with retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar and IAS officer Tushar Anand as members.

Dorjey said that the ABL and Kargil Democratic Alliance had planned a silent march at 11am on Saturday in support of their demand for a judicial probe. Hours before the protest, the demand was met by the Centre, but the march was not called off.

Dorjey had welcomed the Centre’s announcement on Friday and said: “We now hope that the Centre will invite Ladakh leaders for talks as soon as possible.”

Kargil activist Sajad Kargili posted on X: “Amid peaceful silent march in Ladakh, Leh DM reimposes Section 163, banning gatherings, rallies and loudspeakers without permission. This is nothing but colonial-style treatment with the people of Ladakh — proof of how the UT experiment has failed in Ladakh.”

Last week, the ALB had said that a judicial probe could pave the way for talks with the Centre. The ALB and KDA had refused to hold talks with the Centre in New Delhi on October 6.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in connection with the September 24 violence jailed in Jodhpur under the National Security Act (NSA) after two days.

Protesters on a month-long protest, demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the UT clashed with police and security forces and indulged in arson.