Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla with IED, arms

Police on Tuesday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates in Baramulla district after recovering arms and ammunition from them. A 2-kg improvised explosive device (IED) was also recovered from the possession of arrested associates. `

Sharing details about the same, a police spokesperson said investigating teams, along with army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB, 2ndBn) busted a terror module at Pattan, Baramulla, and arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit.

The spokesperson identified the associates as Farooq Ahmad Parra of Par Mohalla Pattan and Saima Bashir of Chinkipora Sopore, adding, “They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.”

As per the available information, a pistol, two magazines, five pistol rounds and IED (approximately 2 kg) alongwith remote control and other incriminating material have been recovered from the accused’s possession.

“During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with active terrorist Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT,” the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Pattan police station and further investigation has been initiated.