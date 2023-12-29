LeT terrorist held with weapon, ammo in Baramulla

A terrorist associated with the proscribed Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) was arrested along with a weapon and some ammunition by security forces at a checkpoint in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday. Police seize a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, nine pistol rounds and a mobile phone from the accused. (HT Photo)

Police and army arrested Imran Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Nowpora Wagoora Kreeri in Baramulla, at Shrakwara Kreeri, where they had established a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on Wednesday.

Police said that he was arrested on a specific input of terrorist movement in Kreeri area. An army spokesperson said that a joint investigation along with Jammu & Kashmir Police is in progress.

“A joint check point was established at Shrakwara Kreeri by Baramulla Police & Army’s 52 RR. During the checking suspicious movement of one person coming towards naka point by foot was observed. While seeing the police party and security forces, the suspect tried to flee from the spot,” a police spokesperson said.

“But the alert party apprehended him tactfully. During preliminary questioning, he was identified as Imran Ahmad Ganie,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that during his search, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, nine pistol rounds and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

“A case under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered in police station Kreeri and investigation has been taken up,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, three persons were detained by security forces along with weapons after a search by army and police in villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, army officials said on Tuesday.

The trio was being questioned by the two security agencies jointly. “Joint interrogation (of the three) with Jammu and Kashmir Police (is) in progress,” said the army.