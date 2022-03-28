Let us continue studies here, Ukraine-returnee med students urge Mann
With no end in sight for the ongoing war, Punjab-origin medical students rescued from Ukraine continue to stare at an uncertain future. With their colleges either shut or completely destroyed by invading Russian forces, the students are pinning their hopes on the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bail them out.
Twenty-one-year-old Tanushree, who is a third-year student at Ternopil National Medical University, says, “Even if the war ends, it will take the authorities a long time to rebuild the infrastructure in Ukraine. Until then, the Indian government should make some provision for us to continue our education here.”
Before assuming power, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had urged the central government to safely evacuate students from Ukraine and also stressed that provisions be made for students returning from the war-torn country to complete their remaining education in India.
After winning the elections Mann had pledged to make MBBS courses affordable in the state so that students don’t have to go abroad. He had said if a small country like Ukraine can provide medical education at an affordable rate, why can’t India.
Yashasvi Govind Rao, 21, a fourth-year student at Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine, says: “We have submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, along with AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga, reminding chief minister Bhagwant Mann of his promise. “
“In India, government medical colleges don’t have enough seats and studying medicine at a private college costs around ₹1 crore. In Ukraine, it costs less than half that amount, including the education fee, accommodation, food, etc.”
At least 250 students and their parents in Ludhiana have already sent their representation to the CM office, seeking help to save their future.
The parents of students say they cannot risk sending their children back to Ukraine.
Rajinder Singh, a schoolteacher whose daughter is a fourth-year medical student at Sumy city of Ukraine, says it is impossible to return to Ukraine. “After what my daughter had to go through, I cannot send her back to the war-torn country.”
