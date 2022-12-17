Lewd messages to girls, villagers demand arrest of teacher

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

: The residents of Chandrawal village in Fatehabad district blocked the Chandigarh road on Friday, demanding the arrest of a Sanskrit teacher, who was posted at the government school in their village, for allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students.

“Even the education department has suspended him but the police is yet to arrest him. We don’t know under what pressure the police are not arresting him,” the locals said.

After the police assured the villagers of arresting the accused teacher, the villagers opened the Fatehabad-Chandigarh highway.