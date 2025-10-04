LG chairs high-level security review meet

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Union territory as all schools up to class 8 reopened in violence-hit Leh after nine-days closure, officials said. Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta chairs a high-level security review meeting in Leh on Friday. (ANI)

“Lt governor @KavinderGupta chaired a high-level security review meeting today to assess the prevailing law and order and overall security scenario in the Union territory,” LG office wrote on X.

The officials said Gupta convened the meeting in Leh shortly after his return from Jammu where he had gone on previous day to attend a religious event.

The LG asked the officials to keep close watch on the region and strict action should be taken against those trying to disturb the peaceful situation.

Meanwhile shops and business establishment remained open till the evening as heavy deployments continue to remain in Leh town. Even commercial vehicles were allowed to ply on the routes from 9 am to 6 pm from today.

The lawyers associated with Kargil Bar Association stayed away from all judicial work for the third day on Friday in solidarity with the people of Leh, especially the families which lost their members in the September 24 violence. The strike will continue till October 6.