Lift ban, let on Jamaat-e-Islami contest elections: Omar Abdallah

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday advocated for lifting of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and paving way for them to contest the upcoming assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also welcomed anybody entering mainstream politics. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

The reactions come after a top leader of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, a politico-religious body based in the Valley, on Wednesday said they would participate in the upcoming assembly polls if the Centre revokes the ban on the outfit.

Talking to reporters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, Omar Abdullah said the ban should be lifted, adding, “In the coming assembly elections they should take a plunge and participate enthusiastically.”

The Centre had in 2019 imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, citing the outfit’s ties with militant groups. The organisation had first been banned in 1975 and again in 1990. Later, police had also blamed it for running Hizbul Mujahideen. Lately, more than 77 properties linked to Jamaat-e-Islami across the UT have been attached.

“So far, what we had heard, they would talk about helping some candidates in a few elections but now there will be their own candidate. Let them participate well,” Abdullah said.

Jamaat leader Ghulam Qadir Wani had on Wednesday said they have taken a decision to make efforts to get the ban revoked. Wani, who also cast his vote in Pulwama on Monday when the Srinagar parliamentary seat went to polls, said, “We are holding talks with the Centre for revocation of our ban. If our ban is revoked, we can participate in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Reacting to the development, BJP’s Kashmir in-charge, Sunil Sharma said mainstream was the only option under the “Modi sarkar”.

“One will have to believe only in the mainstream here, nothing here and there is allowed here. There is no other option. Under the Constitution and law, everyone or any organisation has an absolute right (to join mainstream), but if anyone participates in anti-India or illegal activity, he will not be allowed in any way,” he said.

“Any organisation, under the constitution, is allowed for any ‘sakriya’ activity and we will welcome that,” he said.

Omar questions home minister’s visit

Abdullah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla, meanwhile, also raised questions over Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir.

“Isn’t it strange that the home minister is leaving his election campaign and coming to a place where there is no candidate of theirs and they are not fighting elections?” he questioned.

The leader said it was the result of the recent polls in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. “They have realised that (NC candidate) Agha Ruhullah Mehdi has won the seat. They will be attempting to try and hurt NC by some means. But people are with us. And I am hopeful that NC will achieve good success in the other two seats as well,” he said.

Sharma responded to the queries, saying, “It is not a political visit. Since elections are happening in Kashmir and the May 13 turnout in Srinagar is a big success of the policies of the central government and abrogation of Article 370.”

“I think the visit of the home minister is to review the situation from the security point of view so that the turnout improves more and provides a peaceful atmosphere,” he added.

Baramulla will go to polls on May 20, with Omar taking on People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone and jailed leader Engineer Rashid.