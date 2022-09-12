Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May. He added the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.
“Farmers then desperately needed higher prices to offset the loss in yield because of high presence of shrivelled grain, owing to early onset of heat wave. Now when farmers stand a chance at reaping benefits of high international rates of rice, the government has banned export of broken rice besides imposing exorbitant duties. This time too, farmers faced a decrease in paddy yield due to high prevalence of Southern black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV),” he said.
“Instead of putting restrictions on exports, the government should hike minimum support price (MSP) of paddy which would lead to increased government purchase and aid the food security needs of the country,” he suggested.
The SAD president also asserted that contrary to projections, rice prices only accounted for 2% rise in consumer price index last month and its prices should not be decreased forcibly. Stating that a fall in demand of rice would have a negative impact on the entire economy, Badal said farmers and farm labourers would be the worst sufferers even though the entire economy would bear the effect of negative growth in the agriculture sector.
-
Minister Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh
In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on-site to assess the development at the ground level. Arora also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.
-
Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net
Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday. The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy
For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday. CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes The Confederation of Indian Industry, Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft 'Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022' and said it is much better than the present policy.
-
Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain
Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday. Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant. Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain.
-
Spice of life | When an ingenious herder saved the day
Every summer, my wife and I drive up to tourists' paradise Kasauli – where my wife has inherited a two-room tenement – to escape the oppressive heat. One sultry Sunday evening, we set out for Chandigarh to collect my monthly pension, and attend to sundry household chores that had lined up. We left for Chandigarh around 5pm in our Maruti 800. We started early so that we could reach Chandigarh before sunset.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics