Lift ban on paragliding, Bir hoteliers urge government

As their business is suffering, hoteliers in Bir village of Kangra district have urged the state government and the district administration to lift the ban on paragliding.

Paragliding at Bir-Billing, one of the best sites in the world for aero sport, was banned on March 8 after two people, a tourist and a local pilot, were killed in a paraglider crash.

The president of the Bir Hotel Association Satish Abrol said the tourist inflow in the state has increased over the past few weeks as a heatwave is sweeping across the plains.

“There has been considerable influx at major tourist destinations, especially during the weekends. However, Bir-Billing valley is wearing a deserted look as paragliding, the main attraction, is banned due to the recent mishap,” said Abrol.

This has severely business of the hotels, restaurants and operators as Bir’s economy is entirely dependent on paragliding. If there is no paragliding, there is no tourist here, he said.

He said Bir-Billing has already suffered losses for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were expecting a revival this year but all our hopes have been dashed again due to the ban on paragliding,” said Abrol.

Chief patron of the Bir Hotel Association Dinesh Pal said the locals have built hotels, camping sites and homestays by raising loans.

“However, they now stare at a bleak future and would be left with no option but to sell off their properties if the ban on the adventure sport is not lifted anytime soon,” said Pal.

He said there are hundreds of small shops which are dependent on tourism and a large number of taxi drivers also earn their livelihood from this business.

Apart from it, there are eateries, street vendors, tourist guides and others whose livelihood has been hurt due to a dip in tourist arrival.

Amit Katoch, who runs a property at the picturesque village, said that the businesses have been hit due to the ban on paragliding. “Many people come here only for paragliding. Many of our guests, who had planned week-long vacations at Bir left early,” he said.

The impact is on the entire community here. Also, the paragliding window remains open for four months in summers and about three months in autumn so that is the period when locals make good business. Frequent bans on the activity cause the local economy to collapse.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said he had called a meeting of the district regulatory committee. Compliance reports from some departments on guidelines on safety measures at Bir-Billing are awaited. “We will be lifting the ban soon after getting the compliance reports,” he said.

