Light rain, cloudy weather on the cards in Chandigarh

Amid forecast for above average temperatures over the next few days, there is also a chance of light rain from Tuesday night. A honey bee collecting nectar from flowers on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on a sunny Sunday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department officials, a Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region from Tuesday onwards, which will lead to partly cloudy weather and light rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 28.8°C on Saturday to 29.1°C on Sunday, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also rose slightly from 11.1°C to 11.7°C, two degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 29°C, and the minimum temperature between 13°C and 15°C.