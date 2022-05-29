Light rain, winds cool down Chandigarh

The hot and humid Saturday ended with a 10-degree drop in the temperature after 0.5 mm rain in the evening.

After a sweltering afternoon, when a maximum temperature of 38.3°C was recorded, cool winds made their way to the city. Light rain soon followed, causing the mercury to drop to 27.8°C by 8.30 pm, much to the delight of residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a Western Disturbance, cloudy weather may continue on Sunday and Monday as well, but clear weather will return after that. While the day temperature is likely to touch around 40°C in the next three days, the high humidity will keep it from rising further.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased from 25.4°C on Friday to 28.6°C on Saturday, 4.4 degrees above normal. It will remain between 26°C and 27°C over the next three days.